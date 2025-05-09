Friday, May 9, 2025
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) How Detroit Public Schools Improved Attendance with Multimodal Transportation

Chronic absenteeism in schools remains above pre-pandemic levels nationwide. Recent reports show that a primary way to improve attendance is to ensure students have reliable school transportation.

During the presentation, Detroit Public Schools Community District will share how they have leveraged innovative technology and multi-modal transportation plans to address chronic absenteeism while delivering cost savings and driving operational excellence for their district.

This webinar will highlight:

  • The realities of chronic absenteeism across the country and actionable insights for attendees to bring back to their districts.
  • How districts can diversify their transportation mix to include buses, vans and small vehicles.
  • Ways DPSCD improved their attendance rates, while improving their daily operations.

With the school year quickly approaching, this webinar will help provide a framework for attendees to close out the year strong and set transportation and operations teams up for success next school year.

Brought to you by HopSkipDrive

REGISTER BELOW:

 

Speakers:

Aaron Walter
Executive Director of Transportation
Detroit Public Schools Community District

 

 

Joe Brumfield
VP Business Development
HopSkipDrive

 

