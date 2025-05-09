(Free Webinar) How Detroit Public Schools Improved Attendance with Multimodal Transportation

Chronic absenteeism in schools remains above pre-pandemic levels nationwide. Recent reports show that a primary way to improve attendance is to ensure students have reliable school transportation.

During the presentation, Detroit Public Schools Community District will share how they have leveraged innovative technology and multi-modal transportation plans to address chronic absenteeism while delivering cost savings and driving operational excellence for their district.

This webinar will highlight:

The realities of chronic absenteeism across the country and actionable insights for attendees to bring back to their districts.

How districts can diversify their transportation mix to include buses, vans and small vehicles.

Ways DPSCD improved their attendance rates, while improving their daily operations.

With the school year quickly approaching, this webinar will help provide a framework for attendees to close out the year strong and set transportation and operations teams up for success next school year.

Speakers:

Aaron Walter

Executive Director of Transportation

Detroit Public Schools Community District

Joe Brumfield

VP Business Development

HopSkipDrive