STN EXPO West to Feature ‘Routing 101’ Seminar

The ever-shifting routing puzzle is a reality many student transporters face. A new seminar at STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada, this summer will share recommendations for making it a smoother process.

The four-hour “School Bus Routing 101: Setting One Up for Success” is being offered for all STN EXPO attendees Friday, July 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by Kerry Somerville, CEO of Transportation Planning Solutions, attendees will attain a holistic view of routing, starting with the request for proposal process and crafting requirements that align with the technology needs of the district. This will extend to discussing how to ensure district support and awareness of the technology benefits.

The seminar will cover how to correctly set up the software, whatever that might be, and effectively utilize it to meet the school district’s unique needs, including factors such as data input, routing optimization and student ridership verification. Somerville looks to draw attention to common pitfalls of using new routing technology and how to avoid them.

Attendees will learn more about how to ensure long-term success by making sure routing technology integrates with other transportation technology systems and overall district staff needs. All these components together will help attendees form a game plan for their routing technology systems that will not only be efficient but save money for their school district.

Advertisement

Registration for STN EXPO West provides access to this and dozens of other educational sessions from July 11-16 that cover a wide range of student transportation challenges.

Save $100 on regular conference registration with Early Bird registration by June 6. Find registration and hotel details and stay tuned for updates on the conference agenda, exhibitor lists & unique experiences at stnexpo.com/west.

Related: Accident Investigation Training Returns to STN EXPO West

Related: STN EXPO West Keynote Speaker to Uncover Significance in Simplicity

Related: Grandolfo Award Seeks Nominations, Winner to be Announced at STN EXPO West