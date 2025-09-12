First Student to Integrate Samsara AI Technology into Halo Platform

First Student will equip its 46,000 school buses across North America with Samsara’s AI-powered technology platform — video-based safety, telematics, commercial navigation, door monitors, and student ridership insights — to help predict risk, prevent incidents and ensure student well-being.

The announcement Tuesday comes as part of a new partnership between the two companies. Samsara’s technology will integrate into First Student’s Halo platform that rolled out earlier this year. The companies said school districts will have a unified system that combines telematics, video-based safety and monitoring, fleet tracking and ridership insights.

“By leveraging real-time data collected from Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform, First Student will build the most advanced safety and performance ecosystem in the student transportation industry,” a press release states, noting that the companies aim to set a new standard for how drivers, districts, families and students experience pupil transportation.

“This partnership between two industry leaders enables us to leverage advanced technology to deliver safer, smarter, and more connected student transportation,” said John Kenning, CEO and president of First Student in a statement. “By integrating Samsara’s AI insights into HALO, we are living out our value of setting the highest standards and redefining what student transportation can be. With Samsara’s AI capabilities, predictive analytics, and real-time safety monitoring, we are taking HALO to the next level, anticipating risks, preventing incidents, enhancing driver satisfaction, and advancing our mission to provide every student with the best possible transportation experience so they arrive at school ready to achieve their full potential.”

Samsara said it AI-powered platform will further unlock key safety features in HALO across all vehicles, including the use of AI cameras with in-cab alerts; collision avoidance and hazard detection alerts for drivers and pedestrians; and predictive safety analytics that combine data from vehicle sensors and AI cameras to generate insights. It also integrates post-trip insights, giving supervisors visibility into coachable driver trends. Samsara said its models learn from billions of minutes of video footage to help identify and address risks proactively.

“We are proud to partner with First Student, which operates at an unmatched scale, serving millions of students daily across North America,” said Sanjit Biswas, CEO and co-founder of Samsara in a press release. “By integrating our AI-powered platform with First Student’s HALO, we are taking innovation to the next level to create a safer, more efficient experience. Together, we’re bringing students the best possible transportation experience, powered by data-driven insights.”