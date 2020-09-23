(Free Webinar) Propane Autogas: The Right Fuel for Your Fleet of School Buses

It’s no doubt that this school year looks different than any other. One way school districts are getting ahead is by transitioning their bus fleets to a cost-effective alternative energy source that provides financial, operational, and environmental benefits: propane autogas. Join us as we take a closer look at why propane autogas might be the fuel solution your district needs.

Steve Whaley

Director of Autogas Business Development

Propane Education & Research Council

Prior to coming to the Propane Education & Research Council, Whaley ran his own consulting company for the last four years. Before that, as eastern U.S. regional sales manager for Agility Fuel Solutions in North Carolina, he helped develop class 7 and 8 vehicle fleet markets for natural gas. He also trained and supported heavy-duty truck dealers with their fleet customers’ adoption into CNG and LNG implementation.

Whaley was formerly a director of business development for Roush CleanTech and oversaw propane autogas research and business development for Blossman Propane. He joined PERC in January 2020 and helps oversee the propane autogas market in on-highway light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles.

He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, and a master’s degree in industrial education from Clemson University. He has lifetime post-secondary teaching credentials from the State of California.