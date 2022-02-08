AMPLY Power Awarded Frost & Sullivan 2022 North America Customer Value Leader for Charging-as-a-Service Offering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., —AMPLY Power is proud to announce we’ve been awarded this year’s Frost & Sullivan North America Customer Value Leadership Award in the fleet charging-as-a-service industry.

Frost & Sullivan’s global team of Growth Pipeline experts continually identifies and evaluates growth opportunities across multiple industries, technologies, and regions of the world. They identify companies that consistently develop growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future and effectively address new challenges and opportunities.

“AMPLY Power resulted from many conversations with various fleet operators across the country over many years, which coincidentally established hundreds of vital relationships. Paired with this insight, AMPLY Power developed the foremost data-centric approach to the challenges associated with managing large fleets. This approach allows AMPLY Power to achieve positive growth in this space,” stated John Sisemore, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

In their efforts to identify the most qualified recipient for this award, Frost & Sullivan performed thorough comparative research on AMPLY and many of its industry competitors and colleagues. Through this in-depth analysis, AMPLY Power was selected as the top charging-as-a-service provider in the industry.

“We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as leaders in the industry providing exceptional service to our fleet customers,” said AMPLY CEO Vic Shao. “This award further demonstrates our commitment to making fleet electrification simple and scalable with innovative products and services, including our Charging-as-a-Service solution.”

Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries. These companies consolidate their leadership positions by innovating and creating new products, solutions, and services that meet ever-evolving customer needs. Driving innovation and growth is a difficult task made even harder by the strategic imperatives forcing change today. The complete report and award findings can be found here.

About Frost & Sullivan:

Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO and the CEO’s growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at www.frost.com.

About AMPLY Power:

AMPLY Power is a comprehensive electric vehicle charging and energy management provider for fleets operating trucks, buses, vans and light-duty vehicles. Our intelligent charge management software, OMEGA, optimizes charging for lowest cost energy, while offering improved resilience and reliability, all in a user-friendly dashboard. Paired with our Charging-as-a-Service model, our vehicle and charger agnostic approach allows us to handle all the details of charging a fleet’s EVs, guaranteeing performance and dramatically reducing upfront capital. To learn more about AMPLY, please visit www.amplypower.com or LinkedIn and follow @AMPLYpower on Twitter.