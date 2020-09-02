Tuesday, September 1, 2020
(STN Podcast E23) Buses Supporting Education: Transportation Director Outlines School Year Plan

School Transportation Nation podcast - Episode 23

By Claudia Newton

Student transporters are doing their best to keep up service and provide educational access amid barriers such as COVID-19, inclement weather like the recent Hurricane Laura, and even a lack of internet access for some students.

Director of Transportation Zach McKinney shares how transportation is supporting the hybrid model launch at Indiana’s Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Read more at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

