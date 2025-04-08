Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E253) Conference Conversations: Tariffs, STN EXPO East Motivation & Minimum Driver Age

School Transportation Nation – Episode 253

By Claudia Newton

Tony, Taylor and Ryan cover recent news headlines, analyze federal tariff and funding updates, and recap the action and takeaways from STN EXPO East in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month.

Hear thoughts from Joshua Hinerman, director of transportation for Robertson County Schools in Tennessee, as well as several attendees of STN EXPO East, on the starting ages and appropriate training for school bus drivers.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School Radio. 

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

