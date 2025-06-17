Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E262) Assess & Fix: The NJ Transportation Director Managing 63 Contractors

School Transportation Nation – Episode 262

By Claudia Newton

School districts attempt to navigate the clean fuel struggle between the California Air Resources Board and the Trump administration. Chicago uses multimodal systems to provide student service.

Quanika Dukes-Spruill, executive director of transportation services for the Newark Board of Education’s Office of Pupil Transportation in New Jersey, discusses working with contractors, securing Medicaid reimbursements, and implementing electric buses and alternative transportation.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.


 

Message from School-Radio.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

