(STN Podcast E274) Can I Make a Difference? Tips From Top Transportation Team & Technology Super User

Headlines on tragic violent incidents, electric endeavors, drug testing, a bus fire and more.

Sean Hollas, interim transportation director for Goddard Public Schools in Kansas and a 2025 Top Transportation Teams Award winner, discusses fostering positive workplace culture and leveraging technology for efficiency.

Take a look behind the operational curtain with Brenda Boyd, transportation director for Holland Public Schools in Michigan and the Technology Super User featured on the STN September issue cover.

