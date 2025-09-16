Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E274) Can I Make a Difference? Tips From Top Transportation Team & Technology Super User

School Transportation Nation – Episode 274

By Claudia Newton

Headlines on tragic violent incidents, electric endeavors, drug testing, a bus fire and more.

Sean Hollas, interim transportation director for Goddard Public Schools in Kansas and a 2025 Top Transportation Teams Award winner, discusses fostering positive workplace culture and leveraging technology for efficiency.

Take a look behind the operational curtain with Brenda Boyd, transportation director for Holland Public Schools in Michigan and the Technology Super User featured on the STN September issue cover.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.


 

Message from School-Radio.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

