This month’s issue features the 2025 Technology Superusers, transportation directors that are embracing technology to not only address today’s needs at their operations but also the future. Read articles about efficient routing, data security, student ridership verification, how new technology is going to affect school bus maintenance and AI usage, safety risks during the back to school season and more.
Check out the magazine for more details on the upcoming Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference, coming to Texas on Nov. 6-11.
Read the full September 2025 issue.
Cover Story
Future-Focused Technology
Transportation directors this month discuss why they embrace technology that helps their district not only address today’s needs but also tomorrow’s.
Features
Routing for Results
Besides getting students from Point A to Point B, experts share that creating efficient routes saves time as well as money.
Under Surveillance
No one wants to experience a data breach. Student transporters and industry vendors share the secrets to keeping data secure and accessed properly.
Special Reports
Transforming Student Ridership
Regardless of how districts choose to implement student ridership technology— RFID card, QR code, or barcodes—many agree that streamlining the process can improve student safety.
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Feeling Super About Technology?
Thought Leader by Robert Pudlewski
School Bus Maintenance Process Recommendations Influenced by Technology
Thought Leader by Gaurav Sharda
Why AI in School Transportation Must Start with Empathy, Not Efficiency
Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
School Zone: Safety Risks Surge