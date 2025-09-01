This month’s issue features the 2025 Technology Superusers, transportation directors that are embracing technology to not only address today’s needs at their operations but also the future. Read articles about efficient routing, data security, student ridership verification, how new technology is going to affect school bus maintenance and AI usage, safety risks during the back to school season and more.

Check out the magazine for more details on the upcoming Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference, coming to Texas on Nov. 6-11.

Read the full September 2025 issue.

Cover Story

Future-Focused Technology

Transportation directors this month discuss why they embrace technology that helps their district not only address today’s needs but also tomorrow’s.

Features

Routing for Results

Besides getting students from Point A to Point B, experts share that creating efficient routes saves time as well as money.

Under Surveillance

No one wants to experience a data breach. Student transporters and industry vendors share the secrets to keeping data secure and accessed properly.

Special Reports

Transforming Student Ridership

Regardless of how districts choose to implement student ridership technology— RFID card, QR code, or barcodes—many agree that streamlining the process can improve student safety.

Feedback

Online

Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Feeling Super About Technology?

Thought Leader by Robert Pudlewski

School Bus Maintenance Process Recommendations Influenced by Technology

Thought Leader by Gaurav Sharda

Why AI in School Transportation Must Start with Empathy, Not Efficiency

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

School Zone: Safety Risks Surge