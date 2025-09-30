Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E276) Cowboy Stuff: NC Bus Operation & Garage Stars Weather...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E276) Cowboy Stuff: NC Bus Operation & Garage Stars Weather Hurricane Helene

School Transportation Nation – Episode 276

By Claudia Newton

More federal and legal wrangling over school bus Wi-Fi and emissions regulations, plus bus manufacturing updates. Read the new October issue of School Transportation News magazine and watch our recent webinars.

“I’m thankful I had the job that I had, to do the work that I had, at the time that I did.” Jeremy Stowe, director of transportation for Buncombe County Schools in North Carolina, transports us into the story of when Hurricane Helene hit last September and how student transporters assisted with emergency response and recovery. The dedication of the district’s maintenance team is reflected in the Garage Star award it won this year. Stowe also discusses benefits of vendor partnerships in technology and alternative transportation.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.


 

Message from School Bus Safety Co.

 


Message from Ride.

 

Images courtesy of Buncombe County Schools. 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Waymo Driverless Car Illegally Passes Stopped School Bus in Atlanta
Next article
What are your policies on allowing school bus drivers bathroom breaks in between routes?

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

October 2025

Leadership takes the front page in this month's issue as the school year rolls on and student transportation leaders...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.