(STN Podcast E286) End of Year Review: Safety & Technology Trends of 2025

The school bus industry focuses on safety and service amidst students killed by both passing motorists and their own school buses as well as federal shifts in funding and changes to the Department of Education. Plus, we revisit the 2021 murder of a school bus driver and school bus security.

From routing to training, Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella talks top technology trends of 2025 and the upcoming annual Top Transportation Teams competition.

