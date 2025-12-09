Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E286) End of Year Review: Safety & Technology Trends of 2025

School Transportation Nation – Episode 286

By Claudia Newton

The school bus industry focuses on safety and service amidst students killed by both passing motorists and their own school buses as well as federal shifts in funding and changes to the Department of Education. Plus, we revisit the 2021 murder of a school bus driver and school bus security.

From routing to training, Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella talks top technology trends of 2025 and the upcoming annual Top Transportation Teams competition.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.


 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

