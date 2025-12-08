6-Year-Old Fatally Injured by Oklahoma City School Bus

A 6-year-old boy was killed after being struck by an Oklahoma City Public Schools bus near his elementary campus, reported The Oklahoman News.

Authorities reportedly identified the child as Adrian Salgado, a first-grade student at Fillmore Elementary School. He died Dec. 4 at OU Health after being transported from the scene of the crash.

According to the news report, the incident occurred the previous day at 3:15 p.m., as Salgado and two friends were walking home from school. The children were heading east on the south side of SW 51st Street, when they approached Douglas Avenue. Investigators report that an OKCPS bus traveling in the same direction had stopped at a stop sign before attempting to turn south onto Douglas.

As the bus began its turn, two of the children stopped at the corner, but Salgado attempted to run across the street. The side of the bus struck him, knocking him to the ground, where he was run over by the rear wheels. Salgado was reportedly rushed to the Oklahoma University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“Our thoughts are with the student’s family, loved ones, the first responders and our entire Fillmore community as we grieve this tremendous loss,” the district said via the report. OKCPS added that counselors and support staff will be available on campus to assist students and staff beginning Thursday.

The district also thanked first responders for their rapid actions and said it would work closely with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

