Texas School Bus Driver Wins AMF Bruns Special Needs Driver of Year

After finishing his afternoon route on Sept. 10, 23-year student transportation veteran Julio Ospina saw a young child walking along the roadway wearing a harness. He immediately relied on his training and intuition.

Ospina, a two-year driver for Wylie ISD located northeast of Dallas, stopped the bus and contacted authorities. He soon learned the child had been reported missing from a neighboring school district that morning. He stayed with the child until police arrived, ensuring the student remained safe and calm.

“Trusting his instincts and training, Julio quickly realized something wasn’t right,” said Martiza Valentin, national account manager for occupant and wheelchair securement manufacturer AMF Bruns America. “That little boy trusted the man in the school bus.

“Thanks to his swift action, the child was safely transported into the care of law enforcement and eventually to relieved family members, preventing what could have been a tragic outcome.”

Valentin continued that stories like Ospina’s are the type AMF-Bruns wants to share.

It was Ospina’s extraordinary moment of heroism that prompted the company to name him its National Special Needs Driver of the Year. The award honors transportation professionals who demonstrate exceptional dedication, professionalism and compassion in serving students with special needs.

AMF-Bruns sponsors the award each year to “highlight outstanding contributions to the safe transportation of people with limited mobility.”

Liz Ospino, Julio’s wife, nominated him.

“This act wasn’t part of his job description, but it is exactly who Julio is,” Liz said. “His attentiveness, quick thinking, and compassion turned a potentially dangerous situation into one of peace and safety.”

Julio Ospino told School Transportation News that winning the award means more to him than he can put into words.

“I am truly humbled. I don’t do this job for recognition, I do it because I care about the children in my care and this child was definitely not in a safe place,” he said. “Knowing that others see value in what I do is incredibly meaningful. I am fortunate to work with an amazing district with the best people.”

He said having his wife nominate him “means everything.”

“She knows my heart better than anyone, and the fact that she recognized the care I have for these students makes this award even more special,” he added, noting her nomination was a surprise. “Knowing that she believed my actions were worthy of recognition makes this experience incredibly special to me.”

Valentin added that drivers play a vital role in supporting students outside of the classroom.

“The relationships [they] build impact each child’s journey, both academically and personally,” she said.

A celebration in Ospino’s honor was held on Dec. 4, when he was handed a $1,000 check.