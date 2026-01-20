(STN Podcast E290) Ideas, People & Solutions: Three-Pronged Approach to ‘Danger Zone’ Safety

Ryan and Taylor discuss upcoming student transportation awards, the NTSB investigation of a fatal school bus dragging, and a Florida bus aide arrested for child abuse.

“Education, engineering and enforcement.” Student safety is a passion of Derek Graham, an industry consultant and former state director of pupil transportation with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as well as past president of the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS). He joins us to discuss NASDPTS’ annual illegal passing survey and additional safety efforts which he will present about at STN EXPO East this March in Charlotte-Concord, North Carolina.

