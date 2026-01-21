Thursday, January 22, 2026
Industry Veteran to Address Student Transportation Funding Uncertainty at STN EXPO East

By Ruth Ashmore
student transportation funding
Stock photo.

STN EXPO East speakers will not only speak to present day challenges, but how today’s changes could affect student transportation, most notably a potential redirection of educational funding.

The Fall 2025 Fiscal Survey of the States conducted by the National Association of State Budget Officers found that expected fund spending in 23 states will either drop or stay flat in fiscal year 2026. Tim Ammon, owner of Ammon Consulting Group with 25 years experience in the student transportation industry, will present “Navigating the Funding Cliff” session on Friday, March 30 during the STN EXPO East conference. He plans to address the reassessment, realignment and expiration of funding options by the federal and state government and how they will directly impact the funds used for transportation.

Another hot topic in the industry is enrollment changes, which Ammon will discuss regarding how they specifically affect transportation due to funding models, zoning changes, and school site closures. Being aware of these trends as well as economic shifts can aid transportation as Ammon will explain how any necessary budget redesigns and cuts may look different based on district needs and unique situations.

In an era of constant change and oftentimes a feeling of “doom and gloom,” Ammon plans to provide a candid view of potential impacts, how they could affect various states, and what districts might need to do to trim budgets or allocate funds differently. Industry professionals won’t want to miss this informative session to prepare their budgets for the 2026-2027 school year.

Register by Feb. 14 to save $100 on conference registration. The STN EXPO East conference will be held March 26-31 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa in North Carolina. Find the conference agenda, exhibitor lists, and hotel information at stnexpo.com/east.

