Wednesday, January 21, 2026
New York School Bus Driver Dies After Medical Emergency

By Merari Acevedo
A school bus driver in Oneida County died Jan. 5 after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a snowbank, reported Syracuse News.

The crash was reported around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of state routes 31 and 365 in the town of Verona, police said. Troopers confirmed that no students were on the school bus at the time of the incident.

State police spokesperson Trooper Jennifer Jiron said the bus driver was traveling west on Route 31 when he experienced a medical emergency and collapsed. The bus then left the roadway and came to rest on a snowbank.

Two other adults, a second bus driver and a school bus aide, were also on board. Neither was reportedly injured. Police said the two attempted to stop the bus, called 911 and began CPR on the driver.

The driver was transported to Oneida Health Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The driver’s identity has not yet been released. First Student reportedly owns the school bus and was operating under contract with the Rome City School District.

Authorities reported no damage to the bus. The incident remains under investigation.

