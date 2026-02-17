Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E294) Boots to Buses: Military Formed Georgia Student Transportation Leader

School Transportation Nation – Episode 294

By Claudia Newton

We discuss the potential impact of the national jobs report on school district budgets, the DOT’s non-domiciled CDL final rule and cutting-edge technology takeaways from the Geotab Connect conference. 

“It’s all about service: I went from servicing my country to now servicing my community.” Bernando Brown, director of student transportation for DeKalb County School District in Georgia, shares how his military experience shaped his work ethic, leadership style and focus on training and mentorship. He also discusses handling retention, budgeting and operational challenges.

