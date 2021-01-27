(STN Podcast E47) STN EXPO Virtual LIVE Podcast #2: Bus Operation Leadership & Creativity

New CDC guidelines call for reopening schools, underscoring STN coverage on the low transmission of COVID-19 in the education sector.

Tony, Ryan and STN Associate Editor Taylor Hannon recap day 2 of STN EXPO Virtual. Keynote Ryan Avery spoke on leadership & cultivating a positive team to adapt to challenges. Other conversations surrounded how school districts of all sizes can creatively utilize technology in their bus operations.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/stn-expo.

