Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E47) STN EXPO Virtual LIVE Podcast #2: Bus Operation Leadership...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E47) STN EXPO Virtual LIVE Podcast #2: Bus Operation Leadership & Creativity

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 47

By Claudia Newton

New CDC guidelines call for reopening schools, underscoring STN coverage on the low transmission of COVID-19 in the education sector.

Tony, Ryan and STN Associate Editor Taylor Hannon recap day 2 of STN EXPO Virtual. Keynote Ryan Avery spoke on leadership & cultivating a positive team to adapt to challenges. Other conversations surrounded how school districts of all sizes can creatively utilize technology in their bus operations.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/stn-expo.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleGallery: Let’s Talk Sessions at STN EXPO Virtual
Next articleEfficiency, Safety on the School Bus and in Bus Garages

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

CDC Encourages Safety Precautions for a Safe Reopening of Schools

Ten months into the novel coronavirus pandemic and still some schools nationwide have yet to return to in-person learning, despite classrooms and district buildings...
Read more
Technology

Turning Lemons Into Lemonade for School Transportation Driver Training

As the industry looks forward to a post-pandemic future, many lessons learned over the past year could prove to be evergreen best practices, especially...
Read more
Management

STN EXPO Virtual Keynote Speaker Bernstein Espouses Success On, Off Field

Some may question what sports have to do with pupil transportation, but after the keynote presentation from renowned sportswriter and speaker Ross Bernstein on...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E46) STN EXPO Virtual LIVE Podcast #1: Industry Partnership Is Critical

Day 1 of the conference saw conversations on leading with purpose, incorporating transportation in district budget discussions, testing new bus technology strategically, and creating...
Read more
Government

New Federal COVID-19 Response Strategy Targets Safe Reopening of Schools

The U.S. Department of Education and Health and Human Services are partnering to provide school districts with guidance for reopening to in-person classes and...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E45) 2021 Vision: New Year, New Administration, New Budgets

The Biden administration has ambitious plans for stimulus checks and ZEVs, both of which spell good news for the school bus industry. Zonar COO Michael...
Read more

Digital Editions

January 2021

The first issue of 2021 contains articles on uptime, the use of video for training purposes, parents’ thoughts on...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Did you attend a virtual conference in 2020?
97 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.