(STN Podcast E90) What We Do Matters: From FBI Agent to School Bus Driver

Mike Mason, former FBI agent and member of the marine corps, and now a school bus driver for Chesterfield County Public Schools in Virginia, joins Ryan to discuss why he wanted to join this workforce to make an impact.

He looks at driver training, assigned duties, on-the-job safety and the driver shortage from a law enforcement perspective. Additionally, he lends insight into specifically transporting students with special needs.

Read more about Mason at stnonline.com/go/wisdom.

