BraunAbility Says New Wheelchair Lift Addresses Customer Needs

Driving over 1,000 miles across multiple states and meeting with over a dozen customers, BraunAbility gathered feedback from operators, bus drivers, fleet managers and transportation directors in the public and school transport space on what they want to see in an updated lift.

The result was on display at the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference in Frisco, Texas, Trade Show. BraunAbility’s Dual Parallel Arm Lift Refresh, available on Century and Millennium Series Lifts, updates a product that has seen changes since 2005.

Reed Christiansen, commercial product manager for the company, explained that in 2019 they conducted a survey to customers to understand exactly what they need.

“We tried to learn and understand their challenges and opportunities [were] to improve the lift,” Christiansen said, adding that while COVID-19 slowed down the process, they were able to learn and understand the updates needed to improve the passenger experience. These updates an auto-tite system to reduce drift and rattling, a new user-friendly hand pendant, an onboard diagnostics panel for obstruction alerts, new curved vertical channels and rounded parallel arm covers and a center line platform market to support easier and more symmetrical loading.

“This is a product that hadn’t changed in a long time,” Christiansen added. “It lasts a long time, and so that can also lead us to be not as urgent in updating the product, because from a life cycle perspective, it’s continuing to do very well, and customers are happy with it. We built a really good product in 2005 and designed a really good update then, but it was time to review that. We just want to continue to innovate and challenge ourselves and give the customers what they’re looking for.”

Colton Walle, the area sales manager for the company responsible for completing the customer survey, said after five or six customer visits he started to see a trend in features that were asked for.

Additionally, the company announced a new product that will be a standard feature on all Century and Millennium lifts. The Lift Sentinel is a guard that automatically deploys at the front of the lift to prevent someone from entering the open area when the lift is deployed. It bolts onto any model-year 2005 or newer lift.

“This is an enhanced security feature to make our operators and passengers more comfortable as they’re loading and unloading passengers,” Christiansen said.

The Lift Sentinel will be available for pre-orders in January, and the DPA Lift Refresh is expected to be available in the second quarter of next year.

