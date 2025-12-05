Pasco County Schools Rolls Out New Cash Incentives to Tackle School Bus Driver Shortage

Facing an ongoing shortage of school bus drivers, Pasco County Schools in Florida is launching a new incentive program aimed at keeping routes covered and getting students to school on time, reported Bay News.

According to the news report, district officials say 49 of the county’s 297 school bus routes currently lack permanent drivers, resulting in some students arriving late to class. To help solve the issue, the district has approved quarterly bonuses designed to boost recruitment and retain current staff.

Beginning this quarter, drivers with strong attendance will receive a $500 bonus. Those who volunteer for designated high-need routes, often in more remote areas, will earn an additional $250 per quarter.

“Our goal is to ensure that every student gets to school on time so that learning can occur,” said Superintendent John Legg.

For veteran driver Lynn Zion-Weick, who came out of retirement four years ago after seeing an ad for the job, said the work is both meaningful and manageable.

“I’m pretty good with kids and I decided to give it a shot,” she said, adding that today’s buses drive “just like a nice car,” helping ease concerns from new recruits.

While she admits learning the engine components was the toughest part of training, she said the role has only grown more rewarding, especially since she now drives children whose grandparents she once attended school with.

With the driver shortage still pressing, the district is ramping up its hiring efforts. Pasco County Schools will host a school bus driver recruitment event on Dec. 11 and is hopeful the new bonuses will bring more applicants behind the wheel.

