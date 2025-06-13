Chicago’s School Transit System Under Strain, Threatens Student Access

Thousands of Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students could soon be left without a safe or consistent way to get to class as both the city’s transit systems and school transportation network confront structural instability, rising costs and limited resources.

At the center of this crisis is a $771 million funding shortfall projected to hit the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA)—which oversees CTA, Metra, and Pace—by fiscal year 2026. At the same time, CPS continues to restrict access to yellow school bus services, offering it primarily to students with disabilities or those experiencing housing instability.

The result: A looming transportation cliff for tens of thousands of students who rely on a fragile mix of public buses, trains and limited school transport options.

CPS Acknowledges Strain, Defends Strategy

In a statement to School Transportation News, CPS emphasized its commitment to student transportation.

“Chicago Public Schools (CPS) remains committed to working in partnership with vendors, city agencies, and families to provide yellow bus transportation to eligible students,” the district said. “The district is in the process of developing the FY 2026 budget, which must be presented to the Chicago Board of Education by the end of August.”

As of June 2, CPS reported that 14,135 students (approximately 82 percent of the 17,130 eligible for transportation service out of a total enrollment of 325,000) had been assigned a school bus route during the 2024-2025 school year, which ended Thursday. The majority – 11,894 – were students with disabilities, with 2,073 being general education students and 168 served under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.

CPS emphasized that its transportation system is outsourced and must cover more than 200 square miles of city territory. The routing process is “ongoing,” the district noted, and subject to constant change due to shifting student addresses and school enrollments.

City Transit Cuts Threaten the Backup Plan

For students who do not qualify for yellow school bus service—particularly high schoolers attending selective enrollment, charter or magnet schools—Chicago’s public transit has long served as the fallback.

But that fallback may soon collapse.

The RTA warned of devastating service reductions beginning in 2026, when pandemic-era federal aid dries up. Without new revenue from the state or local governments, CTA could lose up to 60 percent of its bus routes and half its rail service, impacting more than 500,000 daily riders.

The consequences for students could be severe. CPS has not released updated transit ridership data, but a 2020 report estimated that over 70 percent of CPS high schoolers relied on public transit to reach school. That reliance is unlikely to have changed significantly, especially as CPS continues to limit yellow bus eligibility.

CPS Measures to Mitigate the Impact

To address existing transportation challenges, CPS said it increased wages for yellow bus drivers—twice in the past three years – and adjusted school bell times at selected campuses to maximize routing efficiency. CPS also expanded its school bus driver recruitment through job fairs and citywide media campaigns. And it sought an extension of the federal “under-the-hood” waiver that bypasses a need for school bus driver applicants to take the engine compartment pre-trip inspection portion of the commercial driver’s license exam.

CPS and the Illinois Secretary of State offered CDL testing and study materials in both English and Spanish languages.

As of June 2, the district had 901 school bus drivers available to service CPS routes.

CPS also continues its partnership with the CTA to provide free Ventra cards to eligible general education students who qualify for transportation but do not have access to a school bus. These cards have been distributed since the beginning of the school year and remain a stopgap solution.

Still, transportation advocates argue these efforts, while important, fall short of meeting the broader need—particularly for families who live far from their assigned or chosen schools.

In 2023, CPS launched a “hub stop” pilot program to address ongoing bus driver shortages. Instead of home-based pick-ups, students are directed to centralized stops—often located miles away. CPS officials said the program has helped streamline operations and is expected to serve about 1,000 students by the end of this school year.

But the hub model has raised concerns about accessibility, especially for students in neighborhoods with high crime rates, inadequate sidewalks, or limited parental availability due to work schedules.

Advocates have also questioned whether the program adheres to federal transportation mandates under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), particularly for students with IEPs who require specialized transport accommodations.

Chicago By the Numbers • 325,000+ — Total CPS student enrollment • 17,130 — Students eligible for yellow bus transportation • 14,135 — Students routed as of June 2, 2025 • 901 — Bus drivers assigned to CPS routes • $770 million — RTA’s projected 2026 funding gap • 70%+ — CPS high schoolers estimated to rely on public transit • 2031 — Year seatbelt requirement would take effect (if signed)

What’s at Stake? Access and Equity

For years, CPS transportation decisions have sparked debate about educational equity—especially for students on the city’s South and West Sides, who often must travel long distances to access high-performing schools.

Without reliable transit or door-to-door busing, some families report chronic absenteeism, tardiness and even school withdrawal. The collapse of public transit service—combined with limitations in school busing—could compound the accessibility crisis.

As CPS finalizes its FY 2026 budget and state lawmakers continue negotiating over transit funding, advocates are urging both city and state leaders to prioritize a student-centered transportation strategy that addresses the unique logistical demands of urban education.

Without coordinated action, thousands of Chicago students could be left behind—literally.

