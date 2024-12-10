New Incentives in Place to Keep Illinois School Bus Drivers Working During Holidays

School bus drivers in Bourbonnais, Illinois, will be able to earn up to $700 in bonuses for working the day before and after both a holiday in Bourbonnais Elementary School District, reported Daily Journal.

According to the news report, the Bourbonnais School Board unanimously approved a new bonus system on Aug. 20, to incentivize attendance around the holidays for bus drivers.

Transportation Director Scott Austin said the district sees a sharp uptick in drivers calling off work before and after holidays and breaks.

The district reportedly employs 18 bus drivers for its approximately 130 daily bus routes, but it could use four or five additional flexible drivers to help cover routes when others call in sick.

Austin reportedly said that over the last two years, the call-offs the day before and after the holiday increased more than 87 percent. With the news bonus system, the district will be eliminating its annual $250 bonus for drivers who miss 10 or few days per year; this was given to 14 drivers last year.

According to the article, drivers will now be able to earn a $100 bonus for each holiday when they work both the day before and the day after, for a possible total of $700. Additionally, drivers can also still receive $100 quarterly bonuses for perfect attendance.

The districts drivers will reportedly make $26 per hour this year. The seven holidays for te bonuses will include Labor Day, Columbus Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day and Memorial Day.

For the extended Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, drivers who work the day before and the day after the school break receive the bonus. Austin said via the article that the desired outcome is to eliminate staffing complications for the transportation department, which is “in the same boat” as many other districts struggling to maintain a full staff of bus drivers.

