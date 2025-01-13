Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsChicago Students Left Without School Transportation Get Piggyback Rides to School
Wire Reports

Chicago Students Left Without School Transportation Get Piggyback Rides to School

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

With school districts reducing or cutting bus service, parents in Chicago are turning to rideshare apps to transport their children to school, reported ABC News.

According to the article, Ismael El-Amin was driving his daughter to school when an encounter on the road gave him an idea for a new way to carpool.

After spotting one of his daughter’s classmates riding to school with her own dad, El-Amin reportedly noticed they drove to their selective public school on the city’s North Side for forty minutes along the same congested highway.

That is when El-Amin was reportedly inspired to create the Piggyback Network, a service parents can use to book riders for their children. With school districts struggling to find drivers the question of how to replace the traditional yellow bus had become an urgent problem for some and a spark for innovation.

Advertisement

According to the article, Chicago public schools, the nation’s fourth largest district, have significantly curbed bus service in recent years. It still offers rides for students who are disabled and homeless, in line with federal mandate, but most families are on their own. Approximately 17,000 of the district’s 325,000 students are reportedly eligible for school bus rides.

On Piggyback Network, parents can book a ride for their children online with other parents traveling in the same direction. Rides reportedly cost 80 cents per mile, and the drivers are compensated with credits to use for their own kid’s rides.

The article states that the company has arranged a few hundred rides in its first year operating in Chicago, and El-Amin had been contacting drivers for possible expansion to Virginia, North Carolina and Texas.

Related: Safety, Reliability and Sustainability Among Parents’ Top Concerns Going Into 2024-25 School Year, Zum Survey Finds
Related: Missouri School District Offers Parents Money to Drive Students to School
Related: 91% of Parents Believe U.S. School Bus System Needs Improvement, Zum Survey Finds
Related: Virginia Parents Struggle to Pick Up Students Amid Severe School Bus Driver Shortage

Previous article
Zonar Unveils Next Generation Light Duty Telematics Control Unit for More Advanced Support Across a Broader Range of Vehicles
Next article
Georgia School Bus Driver Named “Hidden Hero” After Saving Student’s Life

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

January 2025

The first issue of 2025 highlights transporting students with special needs and disabilities. Read more about considerations of using...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your school district employ nurses to help train school bus drivers and aides/monitors for transporting students who are medically fragile?
37 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.