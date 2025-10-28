Gallery: National School Bus Safety Week 2025

This year’s National School Bus Safety Week saw districts and transportation companies around the country sharing photos of driver appreciation events, student safety trainings and student transportation department highlights.

School Bus Safety Week is sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Association for Pupil Transportation, and was recognized Oct. 20-24. It is held each year during the third full week of October.

1 of 95

Related: WATCH: Michigan Association Releases Illegal Passing PSA for School Bus Safety Week

Related: WATCH: West Virginia Releases Illegal Passing Awareness Video

Related: Pennsylvania Announces Winners of State School Bus Safety Week Poster Contest

Related: Dick Fischer Wins STN’s Lifetime Achievement Award