Gallery: National School Bus Safety Week 2025

By Ruth Ashmore
West Chester Area School District in Pennsylvania shared photos from “Operation Safe Stop,” an initiative with local law enforcement to ride along on school buses and ensure motorists follow safety laws and practice safe driving behavior.

This year’s National School Bus Safety Week saw districts and transportation companies around the country sharing photos of driver appreciation events, student safety trainings and student transportation department highlights.

School Bus Safety Week is sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Association for Pupil Transportation, and was recognized Oct. 20-24. It is held each year during the third full week of October.

NHTSA Investigates Autonomous Waymo Rides After Illegal School Bus Passing
(STN Podcast E280) Nuts and Bolts: Transportation Director of the Year Talks Data-Focused Oregon Ops

