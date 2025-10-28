Tuesday, October 28, 2025
(STN Podcast E280) Nuts and Bolts: Transportation Director of the Year Talks Data-Focused Oregon Ops

School Transportation Nation – Episode 280

By Claudia Newton

After a year of being STN’s Transportation Director of the Year, Craig Beaver of Beaverton School District in Oregon joins us to discuss the ins and outs of running a large mixed-fleet school bus operation, pushing the limits with technology and data, navigating current federal changes, and looking to the future of the industry.

