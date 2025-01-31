Love the Bus Month Set to Begin, NAPT Seeks Recognition Year-Round

The National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) announced a new digital resource toolkit and guide school districts nationwide can use when planning Love the Bus Month celebrations throughout February and the rest of the year.

The annual event, which NAPT began solely administering last year after the American School Bus Council was disbanded, highlights the importance of school transportation and acknowledges the safety and reliability of school buses as well as their importance to the U.S. educational system. Love the Bus also recognizes the efforts of school bus drivers and transportation professionals who transport students to and from school safely each day.

The Love the Bus Month initiative also raises awareness about the safety and environmental benefits of school buses. These vehicles are designed to be highly visible and come with numerous safety features to protect students.

“The yellow school bus is more than just a mode of transportation; it is a symbol of community, safety and opportunity,” Teena Mitchell, president of NAPT, said in a statement on Thursday. “As we look to the future, it is vital to continue investing in and supporting the infrastructure and personnel that keep the wheels of education turning. Their commitment represents a significant act of care that warrants acknowledgment. We encourage school district leaders to embrace our initiatives and cultivate a ‘lead with love’ culture, extending beyond the Love the Bus campaign and into the months ahead. This presents an exceptional opportunity to drive meaningful change within a district.”

Advertisement

NAPT encourages communities, schools and families to participate by sharing stories, thanking school bus drivers, and participating in local events. The association aims to foster appreciation for school buses and support for school transportation.

Love the Bus Month kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 1. But NAPT said celebrations should be a year-long commitment.

“Our goal, now more than ever, is to harness the nation’s affection for the iconic yellow school bus and highlight its vital role in our education system,” said Molly McGee Hewitt, NAPT CEO and executive director. “Over the past five years, NAPT has navigated significant transformations within our association and the industry. Through it all, one truth remains constant: Our small, yet impactful, association cherishes the yellow school bus. We believe it is a crucial component of our educational framework, and we will persist in our efforts to ensure that the yellow school bus and the dedicated professionals who safeguard students on their journeys, to and from school, are recognized as the everyday heroes that they truly are. Love the Bus month will serve as the bedrock to our work in 2025.”

Related: WATCH: Maine District Highlights Drivers for Love the Bus Month

Related: Gallery: Recap Love the Bus 2024

Related: WATCH: Texas District Shows Appreciation During Love the Bus Month

Related: Gallery: Love the Bus Recap 2023

Related: Prepping School Buses for Winter Weather a Year-Round Affair