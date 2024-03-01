Friday, March 1, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomePeopleGallery: Recap Love the Bus 2024
NewsPeople

Gallery: Recap Love the Bus 2024

By Ruth Ashmore
Teri Mapengo, director of transportation at Prosper Independent School District in Texas said her district celebrated each day of Love the Bus Month with a different theme and treats to
Teri Mapengo, director of transportation at Prosper Independent School District in Texas, said her district celebrated each day of Love the Bus Month with a different theme along with treats to "to show appreciation to all those that work amazing professionals in this industry!"

Love the Bus Month was created in 2007 by the American School Bus Council, the latter being dissolved last year. However, the National Association of Pupil Transportation (NAPT) acquired the sole rights to Love the Bus and it continues to be recognized by districts and companies across the nation.

School districts and transportation departments recognized the contributions and dedication of their transportation staff with parties, gifts, food and more. Browse some of these celebrations and activities, below.

Related: WATCH: Texas District Shows Appreciation During Love the Bus Month
Related: Love the Bus Month Coming Soon
Related: WATCH: Drivers Recognized at California District

Previous article
CARB Uses $33M in Funding to Target Other Zero-Emissions School Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

March 2024

This month's issue highlights the challenges of routing and how technology can help. Read more about the RFP process,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you utilize ChatGPT to increase personal efficiency during the workday?
1 vote
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.