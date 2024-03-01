Gallery: Recap Love the Bus 2024

Love the Bus Month was created in 2007 by the American School Bus Council, the latter being dissolved last year. However, the National Association of Pupil Transportation (NAPT) acquired the sole rights to Love the Bus and it continues to be recognized by districts and companies across the nation.

School districts and transportation departments recognized the contributions and dedication of their transportation staff with parties, gifts, food and more. Browse some of these celebrations and activities, below.

