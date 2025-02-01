New Stop Arm Technology Making School Bus Stops Safer

Every year, millions of children across the United States rely on school buses to get to and from school. With the rise of traffic and the increased distractions of daily life, ensuring that students can board and exit the bus safely has become more challenging. One of the most alarming issues on the road today is motorists illegally passing stopped school buses, when drivers ignore current external warning signs, putting children at risk of serious injury or death.

The Alarming Statistics are a Growing Problem

According to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) 2023 Stop Arm Survey, an astounding 62,482 vehicles illegally passed school buses on a single day during the 2022-2023 school year. With nearly 45 million illegal passes projected annually, the scope of this issue is staggering. This problem isn’t just a statistic; it’s a daily reality for school bus drivers and the children they transport.

In every state, it is illegal for drivers to pass a school bus when its stop-arm is extended and its red lights are flashing. Despite this clear rule, the violations continue, endangering the lives of children who are simply trying to get on or off the bus. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that the most dangerous part of the school bus ride isn’t the ride itself but getting on and off the bus. This is when children are most vulnerable to being struck by an illegally passing vehicle.

Are Stop Arm Extensions a Game-Changing Solution?

As tragic as incidents are, there’s hope on the horizon in the form of an innovative solution: Stop Arm Extensions. These retractable barriers extend from the bus nearly 5 feet, making the stop signal even more visible to oncoming traffic. By increasing the visibility of the stop sign, even in poor weather conditions, through LED lights, and adding another barrier to vehicles from passing, stop arm extensions, like those from BusGates – a leading manufacturer of the technology – have shown to significantly reduce the occurrence of drive-arounds by as much as 95%.

In fact, research and studies suggest that visibility improvements on school buses are directly correlated with a reduction in traffic violations. BusGates’ innovative product provides a simple yet effective way to ensure that drivers stop when required, keeping children safe as they cross the street or board their bus.

The History of School Bus Safety

The school bus stop sign, introduced in 1939, has long been a vital part of keeping children safe. However, its design has largely remained unchanged for more than 30 years and its impact has been diminished, especially in high-traffic areas. Despite the sign’s clear indication to stop, too many drivers continue to violate the law, often with tragic results.

Stop arm extensions are an important evolution of the classic stop sign, a logical next step in improving school bus safety. Just as the original stop sign was a crucial advancement in its time, these extensions represent a modernization of a tried-and-true method to protect students.

Safety Improvements in Action

School districts across the U.S. are already seeing the benefits of stop arm extensions, and many have reported a dramatic reduction in incidents of vehicles illegally passing stopped buses, going from multiple incidents before the stop arms to zero after using stop arm extensions. One school district superintendent referred to the purchase of BusGates stop arm extensions as a “no brainer”. These successes are driving more districts to consider adopting the technology, and the results speak for themselves.

However, it’s not just about technology. School bus drivers, parents, and community leaders must all work together to educate the public about the dangers of passing a stopped bus. Awareness campaigns highlighting the importance of obeying the stop-arm laws are essential in building a culture of safety on the roads. When drivers understand the consequences of their actions, potentially causing harm to a child, they are more likely to respect the law.

A Call for Vigilance

While technology plays a crucial role in improving safety, it’s important for everyone, drivers, pedestrians, and passengers, to stay vigilant. Everyone must do their part to ensure that students can get on and off the school bus without the constant fear of being struck by a passing vehicle.

Whether you’re a parent, bus driver, or motorist, remember: when a school bus stops, we all must stop.

A Safer Future for All Children

As we look toward the future, stop arm extensions offer a glimpse of hope in the battle to keep kids safe as they travel to and from school. In an era where technology continuously reshapes the world, it’s clear that innovation is playing a crucial role in making school buses safer.

With continued efforts to integrate new safety measures, along with increased awareness and enforcement, the number of illegal passes can be reduced, helping to ensure that every child’s journey to school and back home is as safe as possible. In the fight to protect all children, BusGates stop arm extensions are a clear beginning.

The views expressed are those of the content sponsor and do not reflect those of School Transportation News.