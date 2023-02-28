Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Gallery: Love the Bus Recap 2023

By Ruth Ashmore
Harker Heights High School in Texas celebrates their student transportation staff during Love the Bus Month
Harker Heights High School in Texas celebrates their student transportation staff during Love the Bus Month

Since 2007, the American School Bus Council (ASBC) has recognized February as Love the Bus Month, a time to celebrate “the school bus’ influence on learning through stories that span the nation.”

School districts around the country showed their appreciation for student transportation staff during Love the Bus Month with parties, food, gift bags, banners, cards and more. The ASBC website contains resources that school districts and bus companies can download and use to create programs in their local areas.

Below are a few examples of how school districts celebrated Love the Bus month.

