Gallery: Love the Bus Recap 2023

Since 2007, the American School Bus Council (ASBC) has recognized February as Love the Bus Month, a time to celebrate “the school bus’ influence on learning through stories that span the nation.”

School districts around the country showed their appreciation for student transportation staff during Love the Bus Month with parties, food, gift bags, banners, cards and more. The ASBC website contains resources that school districts and bus companies can download and use to create programs in their local areas.

Below are a few examples of how school districts celebrated Love the Bus month.

1 of 41

Related: (STN Podcast E143) Unconditional Love: Supporting School Bus Drivers, Differently-Abled Students

Related: WATCH: Tennessee Middle School Celebrates Love the Bus Month

Related: February Celebrates Yellow School Buses