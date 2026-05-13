National Congress on School Transportation Seeks Writing Committee Chairs, Vice Chairs

There are always opportunities to share thoughts and help the industry move forward including serving as a committee chair or vice chair of the National Congress on School Transportation. Interested parties are invited to apply for open seats for the 18th NCST, scheduled for May 6-9, 2029 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The NCST, now meeting every four years, seeks to establish a national consensus on school bus standards, best practices and operational procedures. The 18th National Congress is ramping up with the formation of writing committees, and the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services extended the deadline to serve on a committee to June 30.

“Writing Committee Chair or Vice Chair positions are not overly daunting,” NASDPTS said in an email to members. “If you have experience in one of the committee areas, you are welcome to apply.”

The email states that the position requires a commitment of around 10 hours per month in 2026 and 2027 with a “slight increase” in years 2028 and 2029 in formalizing proposals for new or updated standards.

“It should be noted that committees do not rewrite sections but only edit existing sections,” the email adds. “We will help walk you through the process, so if you’re new to the NCST or to being a chair or vice chair, we will set you up for success.”

NCST Develops Vehicle and Operational Standards

The National Congress is categorized by Vehicle Specifications and Operational Procedures Committees. The Vehicle Specifications Committee includes school bus specifications, specially equipped school buses, school bus inspections, emerging technologies, and alternative fuels.

Meanwhile, the Operational Procedure Committees consists of general operations, transportation for students with disabilities and special heath care needs, infants, toddlers and preschooler operations, school transportation security and emergency preparedness, activity bus operations and alternative transportation. Alternative transportation is the latest writing committee that was formed for the 17th annual NCST, which was held in Des Moines, last May.

Learn more about the selection criteria for the writing committee chairs and vice chairs in the NCST Manual of Operations. Questions can be directed to NCST Chairman Mike Bullman.

Related: NHTSA Rulemaking at Heart of NCST Resolutions Focused on Safety

Related: St. Louis to Host 2029 National Congress on School Transportation

Related: 2025 National School Transportation Specs, Procedures Manual Released

Related: National Congress Finishes Early After 10-Year Hiatus