2025 National School Transportation Specs, Procedures Manual Released

The updated National School Transportation Specification and Procedures approved at the recent 17th National Congress on School Transportation is now available.

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) announced Wednesday the manual containing industry standards for operations, maintenance, school bus inspections, security, providing service for students with disabilities as well as infants and toddler, and more can be downloaded online. Mailed copies are expected to go out next week to state delegates and other interested parties who attended the 17th NCST proceedings in Des Moines, Iowa in May.

NASDPTS added that a limited number of copies are available for online ordering.

The delegates voted on proposed changes, ending discussions a half day earlier than scheduled. The manual had not been updated since 2015, due to the Congress postponement in 2020 due to COVID-19.

New this year was the inclusion of the alternative transportation committee, which resulted in the first non-school bus set standards in four categories: Driver credentials, driver training, vehicle design/equipment, and special education policy considerations.

Meanwhile, NASDPTS said it expects to release information on the 18th NCST next spring.

Read more about the NCST and the changes this year.

