National Congress Finishes Early After 10-Year Hiatus

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Congress on School Transportation completed a day early, something that hasn’t happened “in recent history,” steering committee chair Mike LaRocco told delegates when the final gavel sounded.

On-site chair Charlie Hood, a former NASDPTS president and retired state director for Florida, added Tuesday at the conclusion of the 17th NCST that it was the hard work of the committees, leadership team and delegates “who understood the importance of this process,” that attributed to the expedited timeline.

NCST is scheduled to meet every five years to update the National School Transportation Specifications and Procedures. The congress last met in 2015 and was scheduled to meet in 2020, but it was canceled due to COVID-19. At this year’s congress, most delegates were newcomers to the process. Forty-eight states were in attendance, there were no representatives from New Hampshire, North Dakota and Washington, D.C.

Especially noteworthy was the quick passage of crossing arms or gates affixed to the front bumper of school buses. The proposed change during the School Bus Specifications deliberations stated, “school buses shall be equipped with a crossing control arm mounted on the right side of the front bumper. When opened, this arm shall extend in a line parallel to the body side and aligned with the right front wheel.”

The delegation passed the proposal by a vote of 34 to 13 without discussion. It was the first proposal to be read at the congress Monday morning. Currently, 26 states require crossing arms in their state specifications or regulations.

Two proposals failed in School Bus Specifications, the first being a requirement that school buses have two stop-arms on the left-hand side, one toward the front and one in the rear. State delegates noted that while dual stop arms are generally a good idea, they should remain optional as because of the price increase per bus. State delegates cited no data to support this assertion.

A Utah delegate noted the Beehive State already requires two stop-arms on the left side, but that hasn’t seemed to deter illegal passers. A New Jersey delegate added student transporters there, too, “found that the second stop-arm is irrelevant and has no affect whatsoever on people stopping or not. It should be an option.”

Proposal 25, the requirement for LEDs on “all exterior body/chassis lighting with the exception of head/park/turn combination assemblies,” also failed. A delegate from Pennsylvania noted that no financial impact of the requirement as listed on the proposal was an inaccurate statement. Another delegate from Wyoming noted that LEDs may be the current technology but inserting them into the specs would beholden districts to the technology, even if future technology proves to be a better option. A Texas delegate agreed, noting that the word “shall” restricts school districts from using improved technology. The proposal failed by a vote of 45 opposed to 2 in favor.

New to NCST this year was the alternative transportation committee for non-school-bus vehicles, a first for deliberations. The states approved criteria for driver credentials, driver training, vehicle design/equipment and special education policy considerations.

“The 17th National Congress on School Transportation has successfully completed its work,” LaRocco told School Transportation News. “Thank you to the NCST Steering Committee, all writing committees, the editing, technical, appendices, Terms and Definitions Committee and resolution committees, and most importantly the 48 state delegates that were present.”

According to conference attendees, six states (North Dakota, South Dakota, Maine, Kansas, Minnesota, and Louisiana) currently adopt the National School Transportation Specifications and Procedures as written into regulations or law. This is a decrease from the last conference in 2015, when 11 states adopted the manual. School Transportation News was seeking to confirm these number at this report.

The dates and location of the 18th NCST were not announced. State delegates were surveyed about whether they felt meeting every five years was appropriate, or if they would rather meet every two or three years. Survey results were not available at this report.