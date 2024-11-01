Nonprofit Pushes FCC for Broader E-Rate Expansion to Tackle Homework Gap

The North American Catholic Educational Programming Foundation (NACEPF) and its affiliate, Mobile Beacon, are voicing strong support for a petition filed by the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and other advocacy groups that calls for expanded eligibility within the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) E-Rate program.

This petition seeks to extend the program’s benefits beyond Wi-Fi hotspots such as on school buses to include other devices that can provide off-campus connectivity, a critical component the group says can address the nation’s persistent digital divide.

E-Rate, established under the Telecommunications Act of 1996, provides discounted telecommunications services to eligible schools and libraries, particularly those in rural or economically disadvantaged areas. While the program has evolved to meet the growing technological needs of these institutions, advocates argue that the current restrictions limit its full potential. Wi-Fi hotspots, though beneficial, are not always the most practical solution, especially in areas with poor mobile broadband coverage.

The significance of school bus Wi-Fi, discussed at length during recent STN EXPO conferences, highlights the growing demand for flexible connectivity solutions. School districts nationwide are seeing how Wi-Fi on buses can extend learning beyond the classroom, providing students with internet access during their commutes and in locations where home internet may not be accessible. This solution offers a unique approach to narrowing the homework gap, especially for students in remote or economically disadvantaged areas. If the LAUSD petition is approved, expanded E-Rate eligibility could help fund these initiatives, making internet-equipped buses a more viable option for schools struggling with connectivity gaps.

Advertisement

Katherine Primeau, vice president of NACEPF and executive director of Mobile Beacon, emphasized the need for flexibility in how E-Rate funding is used.

“Mobile hotspots are a great tool but not the only answer. We need to look at other options, like satellite or fixed wireless solutions, which could be more effective in underserved regions,” she explained. “Giving schools and libraries the ability to choose devices that best suit their needs will stretch program funds further and reach more students.”

The LAUSD petition aligns closely with Mobile Beacon’s mission to close the “homework gap”—the disparity between students with internet access at home and those without that drove FCC’s rationale for extending E-Rate eligibility to school bus Wi-Fi. Mobile Beacon, which pioneered the library hotspot lending model in 2012, has worked with more than 1,870 libraries across the U.S. to provide students and families with reliable off-premises connectivity. The organization’s Connect for Success grant program has donated over 2,500 hotspots and laptops to schools specifically to address this issue. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mobile Beacon’s broadband services helped students access over 2 million gigabytes of data to continue their education remotely, underscoring the importance of flexible, device-agnostic solutions.

As noted at the STN EXPO East in June and STN EXPO West in July, district leaders and IT professionals frequently face challenges navigating E-Rate funding for digital tools that extend connectivity. With limited options under the current E-Rate framework, many districts are limited to Wi-Fi hotspots, a solution that doesn’t always address broader connectivity needs. Additional devices, such as tablets with built-in connectivity, could offer more seamless and adaptable solutions, particularly in areas where traditional hotspots might struggle with coverage.

Despite these advancements, advocates still face challenges in expanding device eligibility within the E-Rate program.

“One of the biggest hurdles has been convincing policymakers that device-agnostic funding is essential,” Primeau noted. “The FCC’s focus on Wi-Fi hotspots is too narrow. Schools shouldn’t be forced into buying new hotspots when they could simply activate devices they already have with a SIM card. This would free up much-needed funds for other critical resources.”

Related: Webinar Gives Tips for Simplifying School Bus Wi-Fi E-Rate Process

Related: Benefits of School Bus Wi-Fi Discussed at STN EXPO

Related: On the Move and Online: Beebe Students Score Big with Premier’s Bus Wi-Fi Solution

The push to broaden E-Rate eligibility has garnered widespread support from educational and advocacy groups. Organizations such as the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, and Common Sense Media have joined the initiative. Expanding the program to include a broader range of devices would empower schools and libraries to provide better digital access, especially in underserved regions. Advocates argue that by extending eligibility to devices beyond Wi-Fi hotspots, the FCC could make a substantial impact in bridging the digital divide and ensuring that all students have equitable opportunities to learn, regardless of their geographic location or economic resources.

Primeau further commented on the need for “on-the-ground” perspectives from stakeholders who have seen firsthand the benefits of expanded digital access through hotspots or other devices.

“It’s important for the FCC to hear from educators, parents, and communities directly affected by the homework gap,” she added, “Their experiences with student connectivity, especially during remote learning, highlight the potential impact of an expanded E-Rate program. Continued input from these stakeholders could be invaluable in advocating for greater device flexibility.”

As the FCC reviews petitions like LAUSD’s, advocates Primeau say they hope that a broadened E-Rate program will empower schools and libraries to provide comprehensive digital access for students in even the most remote areas of the country.

“By adapting E-Rate to support a wider range of devices, the FCC has the chance to address the fundamental inequalities in educational access that the digital divide represents,” Primeau emphasized. “We’re optimistic that this shift would bring us one step closer to universal, equitable learning opportunities.”