Saturday, November 2, 2024
Wire Reports

North Texas School Bus Engine Catches Fire, Students Evacuated Safely

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo.

A school bus driver in DeSoto, Texas is being acknowledged for quick actions after safely evacuating students when smoke began to fill the bus, reported WFAA News.

According to the news report, the incident occurred on Oct. 25, when a DeSoto Independent School District shuttle bus was transporting students from one campus to another.

The driver, who was not identified in this writing, noticed the bus starting to fill up with smoke and pulled over and quickly evacuated all students from the bus, escorting them to a safe space away from the vehicle.

The article states a second bus was dispatched to complete the transportation. As the students were awaiting the replacement bus, the engine on the first bus caught fire.

The school bus front windows reportedly shattered, the driver’s side door was charred, and the window was also blown out.

It is unclear what caused the engine to catch fire. No one was reportedly injured, and the students were safely transported to campus.

