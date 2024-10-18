Webinar Gives Tips for Simplifying School Bus Wi-Fi E-Rate Process

A panel of experts shared the benefits of Wi-Fi on school buses and walked student transporters through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) E-rate funding application process.

The FCC says its E-Rate program “makes telecommunications and information services more affordable for schools and libraries.” Ben Moebes, director of public sector sales for Thursday’s webinar sponsor Ericsson Enterprise Wireless, noted that this was the first time school bus Wi-Fi was included in the federal program to discount the cost of installing internet connectivity for schools and libraries.

He reviewed benefits of having Wi-Fi on school buses, including access to internet for homework during routes, which is beneficial for students with long commutes, field trips and athletic events. It also supports increased access for underserved students and improved digital equity.

“The FCC has been very focused on closing the homework gap,” he noted. “[The bus ride] may be the only time [students] have outside of school to do that.”

How does the E-Rate program work? “An eligible school or library (see eligibility definitions) identifies goods or services it needs and submits a request for competitive bids to the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC). USAC posts these requests on its website for vendors to bid on. After reviewing the vendors’ bids, the school or library selects the most cost-effective eligible products and services using price as the primary factor. It then applies to USAC for approval for the desired purchases. “Next, USAC issues funding commitments to eligible applicants. When a vendor provides the selected services, either the vendor or the applicant submits requests to USAC for reimbursement of the approved discounts. “The bid request and competitive bidding processes must comply with FCC rules and also state and local procurement requirements.“ Source: FCC.gov

Jim Kerr, principal E-rate consultant with KB & Associates, reviewed the updated and streamlined E-rate application process and timeline. It begins with submitting bids in July through February, after which there is a short window in January through March to fill out and file Form 471. Technology installation and service start is from April through August and finally, funding is distributed from July to September.

He advised a coverage map be included along with the application. If a district makes edits, like updating the number of bus Wi-Fi units needed, it restarts the application process.

“The earlier you apply, the further along in the line you are to get your application reviewed, and the sooner you get your application funded,” he stated.

Once a district applies and selects a partner, he said, it is easier to complete the annual application process. He encouraged districts to be cognizant of timelines so that they can be reimbursed even if they add additional bus Wi-Fi units after receiving the initial award.

Director of Strategy Gene Ballard noted that school bus Wi-Fi solutions provider Kajeet started in education and “built a solution based on what educators needed.” It has over 2,500 customers, the majority in the K-12 space, and over 6 million internet connections across 173 countries.

He confirmed that compatibility with multiple carriers is important, and Kajeet utilizes an e-SIM card, which automatically selects the best connection. Its Sentinel portal allows transportation and district staff to block websites, monitor the student devices connected and what they are being used for, and access easy data reporting. The ruggedized Kajeet hardware can be permanently installed or portable.

“This is something our students need and can benefit from,” Moebes said. He shared that with onboard Wi-Fi, school districts are reporting student behavior is improved and school bus drivers are happier and stay at their jobs longer, which are both pain points often cited by student transporters.

Ballard agreed that having students engaged and quiet allows drivers to better focus on road safety. It further prevents the time-consuming process of student discipline.

STN Publisher Tony Corpin, who hosted the webinar, noted that school bus connectivity can be beneficial for students with special needs. The panelists confirmed that E-Rate funding excludes vans but includes Type A buses.

Moebes suggested getting a small number of buses equipped with Wi-Fi to test service and experience the benefits first-hand.

Understanding the process and having a good partner is what simplifies the endeavor so students and transportation staff both benefit, he explained.

“Let’s build something that’s realistic and sustainable and helps the kids as well as the transportation directors and drivers,” he encouraged.

“You don’t have to become an expert. We are here to help you,” Ballard said of Kajeet.

Watch the webinar on demand.