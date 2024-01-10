(STN Podcast E192) Extension of the Classroom: New Federal Funds for School Bus Wi-Fi

We break down industry trends as reported in the all-new 2024 STN Buyer’s Guide and special needs transportation analysis from our new January issue.

Keith Krueger, CEO of the Consortium for School Networking, delves into what districts need to know about the Federal Communications Commission ruling allowing E-Rate funds to be used for school bus Wi-Fi hotspots, as well as how to use technology for student support and equity.

