5 Ways Large Districts Can Improve Transportation Operations with Technology

Complexity is the name of the game for any school transportation operation, and challenges are compounded for districts with student ridership in the thousands.

At West Ada School District in Idaho, Transportation Liaison RD Huntley supports the transportation of 12,500 students every school day. When asked to pinpoint the difference between the challenges faced by small and large districts, Huntley said: “The simple answer is volume. More students require greater coordination between management, drivers, administration, and technology.”

Serving a larger number of students well requires more resources, including people, vehicles, and technology. Tyler Technologies’ all-in-one student transportation solutions help large districts, including West Ada SD, to connect their transportation resources and processes.

To meet the challenges large school districts face — and empower the people who make those bus trips run smoothly — there are 5 key roles technology can play in supporting transportation operations.

1. Ensuring Every Student’s Needs Are Met, Every Day

Picture a typical day in a large transportation operation: routers constantly creating routes, dispatchers making real-time adjustments, and drivers navigating their assigned runs. With so many moving parts, how do you ensure every student’s unique needs are communicated and met seamlessly? In this dynamic environment, ensuring no detail is overlooked is crucial to delivering safe and reliable service for every child.

Huntley and the West Ada transportation department use Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation software and Tyler Drive onboard tablets to help them stay on top of every detail.

“I cannot over-emphasize the value of the software and tablet integration,” Huntley said. “The software allows unlimited users, putting a wealth of information in the hands of district personnel and school administration, including bus stop information, vehicle tracking, and student ridership.”

The system acts as a safety net, providing real-time alerts and safeguards throughout the operational workflow.

For instance, consider the critical need for a wheelchair lift on a specific bus. If a new route is created without ensuring the assigned vehicle has the proper equipment, a student relying on that lift could face significant disruption in their day, potentially missing class or essential services. By integrating safeguards, like the instant alerts in Student Transportation routing software, these crucial details are flagged before they become issues.

A missed accommodation like this doesn’t just inconvenience a student—it can negatively impact their entire educational experience. By proactively addressing such needs, we can help ensure no student is left behind due to logistical oversight. The seamless flow of critical student information, from the router at the software level to Tyler Drive for the driver, is invaluable in making sure every need is met and every student receives the service they are entitled to.

These proactive safeguards are built to ensure that no matter who is making a change, every staff member is aware and responsive to the unique needs of the students. This comprehensive approach gives large operations the tools to help them provide the highest level of service and safety every day.

2. Streamlining Communication with Families and Staff

In large transportation operations, changes are inevitable — from driver switches to bus reroutes. Keeping everyone informed, especially parents and guardians, can be a challenge. Tyler Technologies makes communication seamless, eliminating the extra steps typically involved in updating families.

Huntley said, “The use of My Ride K-12 at West Ada School District has made communication with parents simple and effective. Parents can observe the expected arrival of their bus, be notified when their student gets on or off, and receive messages from dispatch for any changes that may occur.”

When working with a large staff and complex operation, having a solution that streamlines processes without adding extra work is crucial. Tyler Technologies’ platform not only simplifies internal communication, but also provides transparency and peace of mind for families, ensuring everyone is quickly and accurately informed. “Communicating with families through My Ride K-12 has dramatically reduced incoming phone communications and given parents stronger confidence in our transportation services,” Huntley said.

3. Informing Decisions and Achieving Compliance With Robust Reporting

For transportation directors managing large operations, it’s crucial to simultaneously evaluate daily performance, ensure compliance, and maximize funding opportunities. Tyler Technologies’ software provides robust and accurate reporting tools that cover all aspects of transportation management.

“The reporting capabilities of Tyler’s software are instrumental in evaluating on-time performance, RFID usage, and required information for state reports. If you need information, the system can provide it,” Huntley said. Directors can also evaluate bus stops, route efficiency, driver performance, and student safety, gaining detailed insights to make informed decisions quickly.

Additionally, the software offers specialized reports to simplify the process of meeting state annual reporting requirements and filing for Medicaid reimbursements. Tyler’s system ensures that all necessary data is accurately tracked, recorded, and formatted for easy submission, reducing administrative burden and improving the chances of reimbursement. With precise, real-time data at their fingertips, transportation leaders can confidently manage compliance, secure funding, and continually enhance their operations.

4. Integrating Alternative Transportation Solutions

Often, transporting more students also means offering more transportation options. Large districts might transport students to special programs and magnet schools, coordinate their routes with public transportation, and serve more students with special needs or those who are protected under the McKinney-Vento Act. To provide these options and serve all their students’ needs, large districts often work with transportation contractors or third-party vendors for services including alternative transportation, RFID cards, and dispatch.

For example, districts serving a large number of students with special needs or Individualized Education Program (IEPs) might leverage a ride-share style alternative transportation vendor to provide a safe and comfortable experience for students that struggle in a typical school bus environment. But it’s important for the transportation department to keep track of students using those alternative transportation methods just as they do for students riding their own buses. Data integration between a district’s student transportation software and other transportation technology partners is critical to ensuring student safety, clear communication, and operational efficiency.

Tyler connects these solutions through Onboard Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), a one-stop data exchange that uses Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to bridge the silos of information between transportation technology providers to empower transportation leaders with more customization and flexibility to support their students. With a growing network of integrators, Onboard iPaaS securely joins transportation applications together to maximize the value of the data already being generated by the tools large districts use every day.

5. Supporting Transportation Staff

In 2021, West Ada School District saw a sharp decline in student ridership — dropping from 13,000 to 8,500. Contributing factors ranged from the impact of COVID-19 and driver shortages to inefficient routing and low parent confidence.

“The district’s decision to bring in Tyler’s Student Transportation software, Tyler Drive tablets, RFID readers, and student cards, along with returning customer service and routing to the district, has resulted in an upward trend with ridership,” said Huntley.

By providing their transportation staff with powerful and connected tools, West Ada SD rebuilt their operation. At 12,500 today, ridership has nearly returned to pre-pandemic numbers.

“The difference is the efficiency of the routes, driver confidence, and parents being supplied critical information to satisfy their previous concerns. This all could not be possible without our Tyler Student Transportation software,” said Huntley.

The driver shortage has impacted districts of all sizes, but every driver counts even more so when there are more students to transport. With chronic absenteeism on the rise, increasing ridership is not just a logistical challenge but a critical solution to getting students back to school consistently.

Reliable transportation can play a pivotal role in reducing absenteeism, ensuring students have access to the education they need. As we work to optimize routes and address the shortage, we must also focus on maximizing ridership, making every bus and every driver even more essential to the success of the entire system.

Tyler Drive tablets can help districts recruit and retain drivers by helping them feel supported. For example, drivers at West Ada SD feel confident taking on any route when their bus is equipped with Tyler Drive.

“The tablets with real-time navigation have revolutionized the insecurities usually affiliated with driving in unknown areas and the distraction of paper route sheets,” said Huntley. For new drivers, substitutes, and even seasoned drivers on an unfamiliar route, Tyler Drive empowers driver confidence and supports more efficient routing.

Bus drivers at West Ada SD are also supported with Tyler’s advanced solutions, which are designed to meet the complex needs of large districts. For example, the district uses Advanced Activity Trips to plan, execute, and invoice a trip from start to finish. And the user interface is easy for their drivers to pick up.

“Since it mirrors the routing software, drivers do not need to learn a separate system to successfully operate a trip,” said Huntley. These solutions help set drivers up for success, giving them tools to complete their routes safely and efficiently.

Tyler’s Suite of Integrated Student Transportation Tools

The data that supports school transportation operations is complex, and connecting all the technology districts use can be cumbersome. To help transportation departments put the pieces together, Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation solutions offer a one-stop shop for everything from routing, fleet maintenance, and activity trips to parent communication, GPS, and telematics.

And when your students require more specific or custom solutions to meet their needs, Tyler is committed to supporting integrations with your other transportation technology vendors through the Onboard iPaaS network.

