Tuesday, July 8, 2025
The School Bus Safety Company Have Completed the Creation of a New Safety Leadership Training Course

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The School Bus Safety Company (SBSC) announced today they have just completed the creation of a new Safety Leadership Training Course for school bus managers, supervisors, dispatchers and trainers.

This Safety Leadership Course is an advanced educational course for all levels of leadership in the school bus industry. It can be delivered online or from a thumb drive. The course includes seven training programs and a 40-question final exam.

Jeff Cassell, President of SBSC, explained, “There are no bad troops, only bad officers. The most important factor in providing safe student transportation is the leadership provided by the location management. In many cases, management are promoted senior drivers who have never been fully trained in leadership. Completing and implementing this course now finalizes our trifecta of school bus safety.”

Jeff then added, “When leaders, trainers and drivers work together to do all they can to do it right, the first time, every time in everything they do, then you truly have a Safety Culture.

Going through this course ensures that every member of the leadership team knows all the techniques and practices they can perform to provide the safest most effective training for their drivers.

Good leaders are rare because we never make the time and effort to help them become professionally trained leaders. They are usually left to figure it out for themselves. Going through this course will enable leaders to gain a whole new set of skills to provide the best leadership they possibly can.”

Contact the School Bus Safety Company to obtain a preview of the course and experience how this training course will take your leaders to a whole new level.

To purchase this course, or obtain further information, view our website at www.schoolbussafetyco.com

