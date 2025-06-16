Why You Should Come to the TD Summit at STN EXPO West

The exclusive two-day Transportation Director Summit at STN EXPO West will take place from July 11-12 and feature numerous opportunities for learning, networking and collaboration.

This event held in nearby Lake Tahoe is included for qualified decision makers at no cost with purchase of their main conference registration. Day one takes place at the Peppermill Resort alongside a networking mixer with appetizers and drinks. It features a discussion on top challenges with STN Publisher and President Tony Corpin and a veteran of student transportation who is typically announced day-of.

For day two, attendees are bused off-site to The Chateau at Incline Village, Lake Tahoe for a full day of focused higher learning and networking sessions with a series of vendor partners. A customized matching system ensures that transportation leaders meet with manufacturers and suppliers of products and services that they have expressed interest in buying to assist with their unique day-to-day operations.

Providing the training for this year’s experience is Jon Petz, a best-selling author, professional magician, and world’s only “Amazement Artist.” He pulls back the curtain on the art and psychology of true amazement – when wonder is discovered and engagement intensifies to create powerful and impactful moments. Attendees will witness a real-time engagement on stage and learn how to apply three essential rules for amazement in their daily lives and workplace culture to create more value than ever before.

Roundtable discussions will follow on how to implement the lessons learned into everyday life as a transportation director.

Breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks are provided throughout the day. A golf range sits just outside the meeting room and walking trails are easily accessible.

Recent trainers for this signature event include author and trainer Scott Welle, who related aspects of sports psychology to leadership enhancement in the workplace; speaker and trainer Christine Cashen, who shared effective communication “magic words” and techniques; peak performance expert Wayne Lee, who used hypnotism exercises to demonstrate the power of the mind in achieving goals; body language expert Traci Brown, who delved into how lie detection, body language and noticing verbal cues heightens awareness about students and coworkers; and international leadership expert Sylvie di Giusto, who highlighted 15 different selling points that makes one unique and gives them an advantage in the workplace.