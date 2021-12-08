Thursday, December 9, 2021
STN President Corpin Receives CSN Child Safety Advocate Award

By Taylor Hannon
Tony Corpin (left), president and publisher of School Transportation News, stands with Ward Leber, founder of Child Safety Network. Corpin was was presented with the National Child Safety Award by Child Safety Network on Dec. 7, 2021.

RENO, Nev — For his role in promoting the safety of students, Tony Corpin, president and publisher of School Transportation News, was presented with the National Child Safety Award by Child Safety Network (CSN).

Ward Leber, the founder of CSN, said on Tuesday morning during the recognition at STN EXPO that Corpin has been on the advisory board for ten years and continuously promotes student safety via school buses. Leber noted that many of the connections CSN has made in the industry today are because of Corpin.

In honor of Corpin’s service to student transportation, a flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol building in his honor. His name will also be read during Congress and will be a permanent record in the Library of Congress for being a child safety advocate.

“I feel very honored for receiving the award, it was very unexpected,” Corpin said. “I appreciate the Child Safety Network for all the great work that they do, advocating for children. School Transportation News is dedicated to educating transportation professionals on how to be the best every day – whether that be safety, efficiency, optimization, whatever that is – that is our core goal and purpose and we want to encapsulate that and own that and share that with our group. I am overwhelmed and honored by the great award.”

