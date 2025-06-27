Transfinder Announces 2025 Top Transportation Team Winners

Six school districts are being recognized at STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada next month as part of the 2025 Top Transportation Teams.

Launched in 2023, the Top Transportation Teams program by Transfinder spotlights the country’s outstanding student transportation departments and gives them a platform to share their success strategies with others. The winners were chosen based on the results of anonymous surveys that were sent to the teams that applied, asking questions about leadership, career development, resources and incentives.

The winners are divided into two categories, the first being 100 or more team members. Winners in this category are Hoover City Schools in Alabama, Prosper Independent School District in Texas and Goddard Public Schools in Kansas. In the 100 team members or less category are Pembroke Central School District in New York, Wa-Nee Community Schools in Indiana and Franklin Square Union Free School District in New York.

STN EXPO attendees will recognize some returning districts among the winners. Wa-nee took home the award in 2024 and Pembroke CSD in 2023.

Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella noted an increased number of applicants this year. “The Top Transportation Teams program continues to grow, a sign that there was a void that needed filling,” he stated. “Hearing the stories from districts on how they work together, build culture and go beyond the call of duty has been inspiring to so many. We know this program is not just giving these teams the recognition they deserve but also is playing a role in helping transportation operations improve how they serve their communities.”

Following an awards presentation ceremony on July 14 at STN EXPO West, representatives from each winning team will join a panel discussion where they will discuss with Civitella the leadership decisions and operational procedures that create a successful transportation team.

“The Top Transportation Teams Award is a prestigious honor recognizing exceptional school districts and private school bus contractors,” said STN Publisher and President Tony Corpin. “In partnership with Transfinder, this award highlights exemplary teamwork and operational excellence, inspiring the pupil transportation industry to achieve higher standards of safety, operational excellence and highlighting the importance of company culture. We are honored to host these awards and thank President and CEO Antonio Civitella for his vision to recognize industry leaders and their teams!”

STN EXPO West will be held in Reno, Nevada July 11-16. Register at stnexpo.com/west.

