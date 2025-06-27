9-Year-old Hit, Killed by School Bus in Canada

Nine-year-old Archer Lowe was struck by a school bus and killed. Immediate details are not known.

Lowe was reportedly riding his bike, coming from R. Tait McKenzie Public School, on June 25, when he was hit by the school bus. The bus was transporting children in Almonte, Ontario.

In a statement Thursday, Mississippi Mills Mayor Christa Lowry offered condolences to Lowes friends, classmates, teammates and the communities of R. Tait McKenzie Public School and Holy Name of Mary Catholic School. She described him as “a vibrant kid with a big smile” who loved animals, especially his dog ‘Moose.’

“He loved riding his bike and was a terrific soccer player – the best and fastest defense in his league,” she continued.

She noted that instead of celebrating the end of the school year, it will be a somber time for the community. “Our community shares in the deep pain brought by this tragedy. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of young Archer and stand in support of all those who are grieving and to those affected by this accident. Mississippi Mills is a community strongly bound by compassion, and genuine care for one another. Together, we mourn this heartbreaking loss and will be there for all those touched by this tragedy,” she said.

A local news article noted that witnesses saw the tragedy unfold, with school officials rushing to help.

According to data compiled by School Transportation News, this marks the 17th fatality of the school year, counting instances of illegal passing, students killed on the school bus, by the school bus, and while waiting at school bus stops, including gun violence.