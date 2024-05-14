(STN Podcast E210) Keeping the Wheels Turning: Top Transportation Secrets of a Small New York District

Learn more about the captivating speakers planned for STN EXPO Indy, the closure of a New York stop arm camera law loophole, the “great debate” over school bus lap/shoulder seatbelts in Ohio, and positive business updates from industry suppliers.

Transportation Supervisor Andrew Krokowski pulls back the curtain on operations, driver retention, technology, electrification and more at the small but mighty South Lewis Central School District in rural New York, a 2023 Top Transportation Teams award winner.

Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella shares how employee feedback through the Top Transportation Teams process can enlighten and strengthen work teams.

