Two Mississippi Children Struck While Exiting School Bus, 1 Dead

The Vardaman Elementary School community is mourning the death of one student and the serious injury of another after they were struck by an 18-wheeler.

The two elementary school students were reportedly exiting their school bus in front of their house in Vardaman, Mississippi, on Wednesday when they were struck by the truck. One student was killed instantly and was pronounced dead at the scene, while another remains in serious condition, according to local media outlets.

Calhoun County School District confirmed reports of the tragic accident on Wednesday. A statement from the district states that the bus was stopped, and the children were struck as they crossed Highway 8.

The truck driver, identified in media outlets as Thomas Murphy, 70, reportedly tried to avoid hitting another truck that was already stopped for the school bus, WLBT reported. While the condition of the truck driver remains unknown, he has reportedly been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

No information was released on whether the bus’s red lights were flashing or the stop arm was deployed. It is also not known if the children were siblings.

“The district would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family, community, students, and staff of the Vardaman Schools,” Superintendent of Education Lisa Langford said. “We understand the emotional impact this can have on all parties involved and counselors will be available at the school in the morning [of Dec. 10] to address any needs.”

She added that Vardaman is a close-knit community and it will come together to support and comfort one another through this “terrible tragedy.”

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan took to social media to ask for thoughts and prayers for the town and county.