Blue Bird Electric School Buses in Demand, Company Set to Deliver 300th Electric Bus

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — With a shift to greener solutions and cost savings initiatives, schools are now implementing alternative power solutions into their fleets, making the demand for electric school buses substantially higher in 2020. Blue Bird now has over 300 units already delivered or on order.

While a district in California received the 100th electric bus earlier this year, the 300th fully-electric Blue Bird school bus is slated for delivery soon on the Northeast Coast of the United States, a strong indication of the geographic breadth of interest in EV school buses. This is a cooler climate compared with the typical areas of EV deployment, such as California, but the electric school buses developed by Blue Bird are able to operate in a wide range of climates, and with coming upgrades to their electric lineup, will charge even more efficiently in cold-weather climates.

“When it comes to cooler weather, the operation of the bus is generally unaffected,” said Trevor Rudderham, senior vice president of electrification for Blue Bird. “What can be affected, however, is the charging of the batteries. Our new upgrades will make charging more efficient with improved battery insulation and our standard CCS1 connector, which allows for both AC and DC fast charging.”

Blue Bird’s electric-powered school buses produce zero-emissions, which greatly reduces harmful emissions of greenhouse gases and other pollutants, and are much quieter for students and neighborhoods. They can also save schools money in the long run; with grants and other incentives, schools are given the opportunity to procure EV school buses at an equal or reduced cost than a conventional bus, and EV maintenance and operating costs are substantially lower.

“Blue Bird is honored to have received its 300th electric bus order in November, confirming our position as the #1 EV school bus manufacturer in the United States. Based on the interest level in Blue Bird electric buses from school districts, we expect the sales pace to increase in the future,” said David Bercik, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. “While the pandemic has impacted the industry, the Blue Bird team is focused on maintaining our delivery commitments to each and every customer.”

Blue Bird’s dealer network is equipped to help school districts access the funding, the infrastructure, the training, and the buses needed to save them money while reducing emissions. For more information on Blue Bird’s Electric bus line, visit www.blue-bird.com/electric.

