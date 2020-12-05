Ontario Boy Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle While Waiting for School Bus

An elementary school student in Port Hope, Ontario died after being struck by a car while waiting for the school bus with his sister, reported The Globe and Mail.

The incident occurred at 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The two siblings were reportedly waiting for the school bus when a passing vehicle struck them, said Constable Kimberly Johnson of OPP’s Northumberland County detachment. The 12-year-old boy reportedly died at the scene. His 10-year old sister was taken to a Toronto trauma center to be treated for critical injuries.

Sgt. Jason Folz told CTV News that it is unknown how many children were at the bus st[ when the children were hit. Local authorities are reportedly investigating as to whether the recent snowfall was a factor in the incident.

Both children were students at St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School. “We don’t have the words to express our shock and sadness over the tragedy of this terrible event. The family has asked for everyone’s prayers at this time,” Principal Karen McCormack said in a letter to parents.

Pepe Garieri, a superintendent of the Clarington Catholic District School Board, said that the tragedy was a devastating blow to the school as well as the Port Hope community.

“The students here, many of them are in disbelief. They’re in shock over what has taken place,” Garieri said, “They already miss their friends that are involved in this accident.”