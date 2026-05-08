Virginia School District Uses Unique Transportation Solutions to Meet Island Needs

Student transportation leaders often encounter unique situations that require creative solutions to meet student needs. An island off the coast of Virginia’s Eastern Shore required a solution that looks very different from the classic yellow school bus.

Accomack County Public Schools serves about 5,000 students who attend 11 kindergarten through 12th grade. Three of these schools are located on islands off the coast of the state.

“Tangier Island is located off the western coast of Accomack County in the Chesapeake Bay, and unlike our other island, Chincoteague, Tangier is only accessible by boat or airplane,” explained Danielle Clark, the district’s public information officer.

The small island of Tangier only has a population of 436, and Clark shared that residents rely on ATVs, bicycles, golf carts and few cars for transportation. When a student with disabilities needed transportation to school, the district’s transportation department purchased a dedicated golf cart to ensure safe and reliable transportation.

“The driver, Mr. Kim Parks, is affectionately referred to as Mr. Kim or Sox by the students and staff,” said Clark. “He is the all-around handyman of the school and takes great pride in his role of helping students, staff and the community as a whole.”

Chris Reeder, transportation supervisor at Accomack, said his department is responsible for providing and maintaining the golf cart used on Tangier. He continued that when the batteries needed to be replaced, staff had to transport the new batteries by boat to the island.

“We also have to meet the boat for any trips the students go on there,” said Reeder. “They arrive over here on the boat, and we take them by bus to various locations of field trips.”

This is just one story of a unique geographical or needs-based scenarios that requires creative solutions from student transportation departments. In North Carolina, the state’s Department of Transportation posted a video of a school bus being transported to and from Knotts Island to provide transportation for students in Currituck County.

A similar situation exists in South Carolina where students are ferried from Sandy Island to the mainland where they board a school bus. Boats can also be more commonplace when transporting students in Alaska, British Columbia and other locations surrounded by large bodies of water.

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