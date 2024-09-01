Get Convenience, Safety & Value with a Cord Reel Power Station

If you have not yet explored the integration of Cord Reel Power Stations for your buses, it’s an investment you really may want to consider for powering your engine block heaters. Between the convenience and ease of having power right where you need it, retractable cord reels keeping power cords from dangerously tripping up people in your parking lot, and the money saved using the PowerSaver option so the block heater isn’t running for hours on end – the cord reel power station has a ton of value.

Cord Reel Power Station

As winter approaches, many school bus fleets in colder climates turn to engine block heaters to ensure their engines start smoothly on cold mornings. It’s necessary to have power to run these heaters and that can get tricky inside a large parking lot or outside the bus garage – unless you have cord reel power stations integrated into your plan. Whether mounted on a 6’ steel pole, a 3’ steel pole, a raised foundation, or a Jersey barrier, retractable cord reels can provide the power needed right at the bus. No more cables and cords running across the ground since the power will be provided right at the job site.

The industrial grade cord reel power station is fully configurable – from the number of cord reels, length of cord and mounting style, no matter what the layout is for your school bus fleet, the power station can be configured to ensure it’s exactly what your application calls for. Powder coated for durability and NEMA 4 cord reels provide reliability in even the harshest weather conditions for outdoor bus yards.

Convenient Power Where You Need It

Whether you are retrofitting an existing bus lot or designing a new bus garage in cold weather locations, finding the right power solution for engine block heaters should be part of the equation. Rather than running extension cords all over the parking lot to bring the power to the bus, cord reel power stations mean the power is already right where it’s needed.

Retractable cord reels, relatively close to the bus, means there is no need for extension cords and engine block heaters can safely be powered right at the job site. Industrial 20 Amp rated, NEMA 4X industrial cord reels provide everything you need and meet requirements with a UL 508A rated junction box, GFCI protection and additional safety features – all conveniently located nearby.

Safety First

School bus parking lots and garages are bustling environments where safety is a top priority. With buses constantly moving in and out, mechanics performing routine maintenance, and various electrical tools and equipment in use, it’s crucial to minimize hazards. One often overlooked aspect of safety in these areas is the proper management of extension cords. Retractable extension cords offer a practical solution that not only improves safety but also enhances efficiency in these busy spaces.

Traditional extension cords, when not managed properly, can create a number of safety risks in school bus parking lots and garages: tripping hazards, electrical hazards, vehicle damage and operational inefficiency are just a few. Here’s how retractable extension cords can contribute to a safer and more efficient environment:

Eliminating Tripping Hazards: With a retractable cord reel, the cord is automatically wound up and stored when not in use, keeping it off the floor and out of the way. This greatly reduces the risk of trips and falls in the garage or parking lot. Reducing Wear and Tear: By keeping cords stored safely inside a reel, retractable extension cords are less likely to be damaged by vehicles or foot traffic. Damaged or frayed extension cords are a common cause of electrical accidents. This prolongs the life of the cord and reduces the risk of electrical hazards. Preventing Vehicle Damage: Since retractable cords are stored when not in use, there’s less chance of them being run over by buses or other vehicles. This helps prevent costly damage to both the cords and the vehicles and reduces subsequent repairs and downtime. Enhancing Efficiency: Retractable extension cords are easy to deploy and retract, making them readily available when needed and quick to store when not in use. This saves time during maintenance tasks and helps keep the workspace organized.

Value in the PowerSaver

As winter approaches, many school districts turn to engine block heaters to ensure their bus engines start smoothly on cold mornings. An engine block heater warms the engine’s coolant or oil, which helps the engine reach its optimal operating temperature more quickly. This reduces the time it takes for the engine to heat up, minimizing cold-start wear and lowering emissions. While these heaters are essential for reducing engine wear and improving performance in low temperatures, they can also be a significant source of energy consumption as many bus garages leave their block heaters plugged in overnight. Leading to unnecessary energy consumption.

There can be significant environmental costs with prolonged engine block heater usage. If the electricity used to power the heaters comes from non-renewable sources like coal or natural gas, it directly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. By reducing the operating time of these heaters, we can lessen our reliance on fossil fuels, cutting down on the amount of carbon dioxide and other harmful pollutants released into the atmosphere.

Fortunately, using a PowerSaver timer with your engine block heater offers a simple yet effective way to cut down on energy use and save on electricity costs. Reducing electricity consumption using the PowerSaver can alleviate the strain on power grids, particularly during the winter months when energy demand peaks.

It has an easy to use interface and is fully programmable, allowing for multiple on/off settings so you can customize the heating schedule according to your needs. The thermostat feature allows the system to stay off entirely until the outdoor temperature drops to a low enough setting to turn on. It’s also extremely durable, rated for outdoor use and can withstand cold temperatures.

Without the PowerSaver, an engine block heater may run for hours before it’s actually needed. Depending on the heater’s power rating, this could mean using anywhere from 300 to 1,500 watts per hour. For example, if your block heater consumes 1,000 watts and is left on for 10 hours every night, it’s using 10 kWh per day. Over a month that’s 300 kWh, which can lead to a noticeable increase in the energy bill. This simple adjustment results in a 70% reduction in energy consumption, translating to substantial savings on your electricity bill.

A cord reel power station PowerSaver timer provides options to program specific times for the power to turn on and off, ensuring it only runs when needed. Most diesel bus engines only need 2-4 hours of heating before they are ready to start, even in extremely cold weather. By setting the PowerSaver to the proper day and time, it will activate just a few hours before the bus route is to begin, significantly reducing energy usage.

Reducing energy usage not only saves you money but also has a positive impact on the environment. Lower energy consumption means fewer greenhouse gas emissions, as less electricity needs to be generated. If more school bus garages adopted this practice, the cumulative effect could lead to a significant reduction in the carbon footprint associated with engine block heaters. Not only can diesel exhaust from idling pollute the air in and around the bus, it can also enter school buildings through air intakes, doors, and open windows. Consequently, optimizing block heater usage with the PowerSaver can help contribute to a more stable and cleaner energy system.

Conclusion

Looking for power and cord management solutions for school bus garages in extreme weather areas can be daunting. Knowing that an inexpensive cord reel system is likely to have a shorter shelf life and higher failure rates, companies are looking to reduce their down time and consider a more robust option like an industrial cord reel power station. Ensuring your investment provides the most robust solution can be easy with KH Industries. They are more than happy to help you develop the right solution for your specific school bus garage application and guide you through the project every step of the way ensuring safety, value and convenience.

